O2: O2 Czech Republic's board of directors agreed on Friday to spin off its extensive telecoms infrastructure assets into a separate $1.9 billion business, the fixed and mobile service operator said on Friday.

TRANSPORT: A German plan to introduce a motorway toll next year aimed at foreign drivers would violate European Union laws, in the view of an EU Commission panel, a German magazine reported on Friday.

GDP: Czech fourth-quarter economic growth lagged the central bank's expectations by 0.3 percentage points in year-on-year terms due to lower creation of inventories, the bank said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds slipped on Friday as markets began to expect a smaller rate cut when the Polish central bank meets next week.

CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day ahead power declined on Friday with the regional premium for Hungarian and Romanian spot prices gaining on Balkan demand, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.486 27.437 -0.18 0.6 vs Dollar 24.597 24.43 -0.68 -7.73 Czech Equities 1,022.75 1,022.75 -0.54 8.03 U.S. Equities 18,132.7 18,214.42 -0.45 1.74

WAGES: Workers at Hyundai's Nosovice plant received an average pay rise of 3.3 percent on March 1. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

CEZ: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka confirmed the government wants to decide on the new state energy concept including details about a potential tender to expand nuclear power in the first half of the year. He said preparations will then be up to utility CEZ, which has said it would not launch any tender this year. Pravo, page 4