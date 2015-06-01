PRAGUE, June 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due at 0730 GMT. End-May budget balance data (1200 GMT). Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ O2: Czech financial group PPF will ask for a 32.2 billion crowns ($1.29 billion) loan from CETIN, the company that was created by splitting the telecommunications provider O2 Czech Republic, PPF said on Sunday. PPF is the majority owner of 02 Czech Republic. PPF also said it would launch a buy-back of shares in both companies - O2 and CETIN. The pricing would be made public when the buy-back is announced, PPF said. Story: Related news: O2 SHARES: The Prague bourse (PSE) said, following the spin-off, a reference price of CZK 49.40 was determined for O2 Czech Republic shares. Story: Related news: PPF: Net profit at Czech investment group PPF fell by a fifth to 372 million euros in 2014 hurt by a fall in the Russian economy and weakened rouble currency. Story: Related news: EURO: The Czech Republic would benefit from membership in the euro zone, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Sunday after meeting the president, finance minister and the Czech National Bank governor on the issue. Finance Minister Andrej Babis said after the talks that he would favor a referendum on the issue, possibly held together with general elections in 2017. Story: Related news: ECONOMY: The Czech economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter, rising 3.1 percent on a quarterly basis thanks to a pick-up in manufacturing and changes in the tax base. Story: Related news: * For c.bank comment: POLITICS: A Prague court on Friday cleared the ex-aide and current wife of former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas of abuse of power in a spying case that toppled the government in 2013. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The shares of Hungarian electricity distributors EMASZ and ELMU surged on Friday after the government said that it would buy further stakes in German company RWE's RWEG.DE local power units. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power diverged on Friday with Czech and Slovak prices falling on a pick-up in wind generation in the region and Romanian and Hungarian spot contracts gaining on a steep fall in renewable production, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.402 27.375 -0.1 0.9 vs Dollar 25.02 24.958 -0.25 -9.58 Czech Equities 1,021.81 1,021.81 -0.36 7.93 U.S. Equities 18,010.68 18,126.12 -0.64 1.05 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TESCO: Euro magazine, citing two unnamed sources from the financial sector, reported that Czech billionaire and Finance Minister Andrej Babis's Hartenberg Holding together with Mid Europa Partners is interested in buying part of Tesco's operations. Hartenberg's managing partner Jozef Janov denied the report and said Tesco had not even started a sale. In Pravo newspaper on Monday, Babis also denied the information. Tesco also declined comment, saying it has never made any announcement concerning a sale. In a paid advertisement in April, Tesco had said it would not comment on speculation of its future presence in the Czech Republic. It said in the ad that Tesco's Czech stores had the best results in the last fiscal year of the retailer's stores in central Europe. Euro, page 33; Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)