PRAGUE, June 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
May unemployment data at 0700 GMT.
May foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================
O2 SHARES: O2 Czech Republic's majority owner,
investment group PPF, has offered 78 crowns per share to
shareholders in a voluntary buyout.
O2 INVESTORS: Pavel Tykac, the owner of mining group Czech
Coal, has taken a 2 percent stake in telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic by investing around 1 billion crowns ($40.55
million), newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday,
citing an unnamed source.
C.BANK: Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on
Sunday the most recent wage data confirmed the bank's
expectations, providing further evidence there is no reason to
prolong a cap on the crown for longer than currently planned.
CEE MARKETS: The leu led a weakening of Central European
assets on Friday after Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors
launched a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Victor
Ponta.
CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power
prices fell on Friday due to rising supply in the region at the
weekend, while Romanian spot prices gained on expected warm
temperatures, traders said.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
STOCKS: The average daily turnover on the Prague Stock
Exchange has risen to 758 million crowns ($30.68 million) this
year, up by 140 million versus 2014.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
($1 = 24.7030 Czech crowns)
($1 = 24.7030 Czech crowns)