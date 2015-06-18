(Adds O2 Czech Republic press digest item)
PRAGUE, June 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================NEWS================================
C.BANK'S TOMSIK: Proposed changes in EU regulations on
banks' holdings of sovereign bonds could be dangerous for Czech
banks, the Czech central bank's vice-governor was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
POWER MARKETS: Central and southeastern European day-ahead
power markets could link up with western grids in a few months,
an official of an industry trade group said on Wednesday, in a
move that would move Europe closer to a unified electricity
network.
Story: Related news:
MERS: Tests showed a Czech man hospitalised in Prague with
suspected Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) does not have
the potentially deadly virus, Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek
said on Wednesday.
Story: Related news:
CEZ: Shares in Czech utility CEZ hit their lowest
level since October on ex-dividend trading.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European markets were calm on
Wednesday as investors waited for clues on U.S. interest rates
from the Fed and a meeting of the Eurogroup on Greece, with
prices moving marginally lower as some investors closed
positions.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased wind generation pushed
most central and southeast European day-ahead power prices lower
on Wednesday, though an outage at a nuclear power plant boosted
the prices in Slovakia, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.25 27.234 -0.06 1.45
vs Dollar 23.995 24.153 0.65 -5.09
Czech Equities 978.16 978.16 -1.22 3.32
U.S. Equities 17,935.74 17,904.48 0.17 0.63
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
GDP: The Czech Republic was number 16 in the European Union
last year in terms of GDP per capita and the top among former
communist east European countries.
Pravo, page 18
O2: When asked on O2 Czech Republic's spin-off of
its infrastructure business and share buyback offer, central
bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik, who is in charge of capital
markets oversight, said the bank had received many complaints
over the matter but none of those led to any serious discovery.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)