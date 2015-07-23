PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen, to hold news conference on
second-quarter results at 0900 GMT.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
C.BANK: The Czech crown's firming has become an
anti-inflationary factor and could lead to the central bank
needing to extend the use of its weak crown policy, the head of
the bank's monetary department was quoted as saying on Thursday.
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
swung to a 3.28 billion crown ($132.85 million) net profit in
the second quarter, lifted by higher refining capacity and
growing sales, the company said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown firmed closer to the central
bank's exchange rate cap as investors kept up pressure to
strengthen the currency, while Polish stocks were dragged lower
by banks bracing for policies that could cost them significant
losses.
CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on
Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather while supply shortages
sent Hungarian and Romanian spot prices higher, traders said.
CETIN: Shareholders of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN
approved a loan of up to 32.2 billion crowns for 85.6
percent owner PPF, the investment group of the rich Czech man
Petr Kellner.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
