PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, to hold news conference on second-quarter results at 0900 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK: The Czech crown's firming has become an anti-inflationary factor and could lead to the central bank needing to extend the use of its weak crown policy, the head of the bank's monetary department was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol swung to a 3.28 billion crown ($132.85 million) net profit in the second quarter, lifted by higher refining capacity and growing sales, the company said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown firmed closer to the central bank's exchange rate cap as investors kept up pressure to strengthen the currency, while Polish stocks were dragged lower by banks bracing for policies that could cost them significant losses. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather while supply shortages sent Hungarian and Romanian spot prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CETIN: Shareholders of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN approved a loan of up to 32.2 billion crowns for 85.6 percent owner PPF, the investment group of the rich Czech man Petr Kellner. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)