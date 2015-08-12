PRAGUE, August 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
INTERVENTIONS: The heads of the two houses of the Czech
parliament joined president Milos Zeman on Tuesday in calling on
the central bank to tame its policy of keeping the crown
currency weak, news agency CTK said.
Story: Related news:
CEZ: Delays in work on a coal-fired plant and a nuclear
reactor will trim core earnings at CEZ this year,
central Europe's largest listed utility said on Tuesday.
Story: Related news:
CARS: Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has
signed a letter of intent to build a new car plant in Slovakia,
a further expansion away from its British manufacturing base as
it seeks to boost sales worldwide.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly steady
on Tuesday after lower-than-expected Hungarian and Romanian
consumer price data for July underpinned that inflation remains
anaemic in the region.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices mainly rose on Tuesday, as a lingering heatwave pumped up
consumption around the region and pressured some power grids,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.016 27.013 -0.01 2.3
vs Dollar 24.364 24.383 0.08 -6.71
Czech Equities 1,037.4 1,037.4 -0.04 9.58
U.S. Equities 17,402.84 17,615.17 -1.21 -2.36
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
GEMONEY: GE Money, one of the major Czech banks, might list
its shares at the Prague Stock Exchange if its U.S. owner did
not find a direct buyer, a source from the bank told the paper.
The bank has around 1 million clients. It has also slotted
19.7 billion Czech crowns ($808.11 million) for a dividend,
which it has not paid for the past six years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
