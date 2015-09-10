PRAGUE, Sept 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, to hold a news conference on strategic investment projects at 1200 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction Related news: PRAGUE - Second auction round of 0.00%/17, VAR/20, and 1.00%/26 government bonds. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ PEGAS: Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has signed a contract for the delivery of a new production line for its plant in Egypt that is expected to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, the company said on Thursday. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech energy group EPH is not currently in talks to buy Poland-based PKN Orlen's stake in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol, EPH's chairman was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: Europe needs to implement measures already agreed to deal with its migration crisis rather than draft new plans, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday after the European Commission presented new proposals. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: C.BANK: There is no need for the Czech central bank to feel that its foreign exchange reserves should not rise, Governor Miroslav Singer said in remarks on the bank's interventions to keep the crown currency weak. Story: Related news: INFLATION: Czech inflation slowed more than expected in August on the back of a drop in fuel prices, adding to arguments the central bank will keep its weak crown policy in place until at least the second half of 2016. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The yield on Czech two-year treasury bonds fell nearly 10 basis points on Wednesday after debt managers sold a zero-coupon issue at negative rates, driven by strong demand from foreign investors tapping cheap crown financing. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased renewable production drove central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.037 27.393 1.3 2.22 vs Dollar 24.107 25.567 5.71 -5.58 Czech Equities 1,008.59 1,008.59 0.79 6.54 U.S. Equities 16,253.57 16,492.68 -1.45 -8.81 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PENTA: Investment group Penta's Dr Max pharmacy chain has acquired nearly 100 pharmacies in Poland for around 20 million euros so far this year as it expands its healthcare portfolio. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 BUDGET: President Milos Zeman said he was prepared to sign the 2016 budget if the proposed 70 billion crown deficit and the ratio of growth in investment, household consumption and government consumption is retained in the final version. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)