PRAGUE, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Foreign ministers from the Visegrad 4 central European countries meet their German counterpart in Prague to discuss migration. News conference 1015 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ UNIPETROL: Signed contract worth EUR 213 million to build new polyethylene unit. It also sdaid it hoped its petrochemicals production would be back on line in a couple of months after an explosion in August. Financial impact of the accident is not yet known. Story: Related news: CENTRAL BANK: Speculating on strong appreciation of the crown currency after the central bank quits its commitment to keep the crown on the weak side levels around 27 per euro is not a risk-free proposition, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central and Eastern European currencies were mixed on Thursday with the Serbian dinar losing as much as 0.3 percent in afternoon trade after the central bank cut rates for the sixth time this year to spur credit activity and growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices rose on Thursday due to lower import capacity as a power link between Slovakia and Hungary closed temporarily, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.017 27.034 0.06 2.3 vs Dollar 23.899 24.097 0.82 -4.67 Czech Equities 1,002.71 1,002.71 -0.58 5.92 U.S. Equities 16,330.4 16,253.57 0.47 -8.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ INDUSTRY NEEDS IMMIGRANTS: The Confederation of Industry said industrial firms could employ 5,000 migrants from countries like Syria immediately., especially those with technical skills. Pravo, page 2 TV PLANT EXPANDS: China's Changdong will invest $26 million into an expansion of its Czech television plant. Pravo, page 4 UNIONS CALL FOR WAGE HIKES NOW: Fast Economic growth has created room for workers to ask for wage hikes. Real wages could grow by 3-5 percent unions said, not the current pace of 2.7 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 CZECH INVESTORS BUY AUSTRIAN CASINOS STAKE: KKCG and Emma Capital have taken an over 11 percent stake in Casinos Austria from Donau Vorsicherung, part of the VIG Group. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)