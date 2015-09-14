PRAGUE, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== BRNO - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CROWN: Bets on the Czech crown firming beyond the level defended by the central bank, together with constraints in the local money markets, have distorted the local prices and pushed crown foreign exchange forward rates sharply stronger. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: The European Commission said Germany appeared legally justified in reimposing border controls with Austria on Sunday, saying the move showed the need for EU states to back the executive's proposed plans for refugees. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: CZECH POSITION: The Czech Republic cannot retreat from its stance rejecting mandatory quotas for European Union states to accept migrants from other countries, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Sunday. Story: Related news: SLOVAK POSITION: Slovakia will veto any decision on mandatory quotas for distribution of migrants among European Union member states at a meeting on Sept 14, Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak said on Sunday. Story: Related news: GERMANY: Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged central European countries on Friday to agree to a fair way to redistribute the rising wave of refugees hitting Europe's shores, saying one country alone cannot solve the crisis. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: Czech electricity producer CEZ has started the reactor of Unit 1 at the Temelin nuclear plant on Sunday afternoon, the plant's spokesman Marek Svitak said. Story: Related news: POWER: Czech grid operator CEPS has halted power exports to ensure domestic supplies after outages at utility CEZ's CEZP.PR Temelin nuclear power plant left the transmission system short, a CEPS spokeswoman said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell on Friday after a small rally while currencies edged up or held onto recent gains as investors pulled back before the U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Friday due to typically lower weekend demand, though outages in the Czech Republic and Slovakia lent some support, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.068 27.069 0 2.11 vs Dollar 23.858 23.982 0.52 -4.49 Czech Equities 1,001.18 1,001.18 -0.15 5.75 U.S. Equities 16,433.09 16,330.4 0.63 -7.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BEER: Pivovary Lobkowicz Group expects growing sales to China after the entry of Chinese investor CEFC into its ownership structure, CEO Zdenek Radil said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)