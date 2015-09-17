PRAGUE, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) is likely to sell its remaining non-core business by the end of 2015, as the broadcaster's rebuilding strategy enters a new phase, the company's co-chief executives said in an interview. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: European authorities are prepared to drop the idea of a mandatory scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers around the bloc in favour of a voluntary system favoured by eastern European states, officials said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: SKODA: Volkswagen and its Skoda brand are looking at entering Iran following the country's deal with the West to end sanctions, in a move that could cut their dependence on volatile Chinese and Brazilian markets and challenge French rivals. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utilities company CEZ fell to an 18-month low after Goldman Sachs downgraded it to "sell" from "neutral". Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies held onto gains on Wednesday, with Poland's zloty at its strongest in more than three weeks against the euro, before a Federal Reserve meeting that may raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in almost a decade. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for surging wind generation weighed on day-ahead prices in central Europe on Wednesday but warmer weather, outages and weak hydro in the Balkans limited Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian prompt price declines, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CZECH AIRLINES: A vice president of Korean Air, the 44 percent owner of Czech Airlines, said the situation at the Czech carrier had stabilised. When asked on news this month that Chinese company CEFC was taking a stake in Czech Airlines second largest shareholder, Czech firm Travel Service which holds a 34 percent share, Jae Ho Kim said it was still fresh news and that his company did not yet have much information. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 MIGRANTS: The government's Human Rights Minister Jiri Dienstbier upset other cabinet members with comments on Wednesday that the country could accept 7,000 to 15,000 refugees with the help of industry. The Czechs have strongly opposed the EU introducing mandatory quotas for asylum seekers. Under the EU plan, the Czech Republic should take in 4,300 while the country has offered to voluntarily accept 1,500. The government voted last week to give the interior minister a mandate to reject mandatory quotas at an EU level and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday that mandate had not changed. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)