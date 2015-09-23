PRAGUE, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). State budget draft for 2016 on agenda. News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 0.45%/23 government bond auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ REUTERS SUMMIT - CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ sees little chance that wholesale power prices will bounce back from near 12-year lows over the next 18 months due to low coal prices and cheap carbon credits, the utility's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: * Eastern European Investment Summit: REUTERS SUMMIT - M&A: Czech electricity producer CEZ will consider bidding for lignite power plants in Germany put up for sale by Sweden's Vattenfall earlier on Tuesday, its chief financial officer told Reuters. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: The European Union approved a plan on Tuesday to share out 120,000 refugees across its 28 states, overriding vehement opposition from four ex-communist eastern nations. The interior ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary voted against the plan at a meeting in Brussels, with Finland abstaining. Story: Related news: * For more on Europe's migrant crisis: SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will refuse to implement a European Union plan to redistribute asylum seekers to all EU countries under a quota system approved by the bloc's interior ministers on Tuesday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said. "As long as I am prime minister, mandatory quotas will not be implemented on Slovak territory," Fico told the parliament's EU affairs committee. Story: Related news: VW: Volkswagen AG said a scandal over falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect 11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn. Story: Related news: VW FACTBOX: A Czech transport ministry spokesman said the country was closely following the outcome of German investigations. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Tuesday, with the forint and zloty retreating from close to 5-week highs against the euro after regional shares joined a global fall and Hungary's central bank slashed its inflation forecasts. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for decreased wind generation in the region and limited hydro in the Balkans sent Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Polish day-ahead power prices higher on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.084 27.047 -0.14 2.05 vs Dollar 24.344 24.241 -0.42 -6.62 Czech Equities 967.78 967.78 -1.61 2.23 U.S. Equities 16,330.47 16,510.19 -1.09 -8.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MINING: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was in favour of extending mining limits at Bilina coal mine, part of the majority state-owned utility CEZ group. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)