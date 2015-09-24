PRAGUE, Sept 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September business cycle survey at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1215 GMT. The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to maintain its brake on the crown's strength when it meets on Thursday but is unlikely to announce a change to its outlook on an expected exit of the weak crown policy, which it has said will last until at least the second half of 2016. However, the poll showed analysts are split on whether the bank will exit its intervention regime in the second half of next year or in 2017.
PRAGUE - Second round of 0.45%/23 government bond auction.
PRAGUE - 12-week T-bill auction.
===========================NEWS================================
REUTERS SUMMIT - EUSTREAM: Slovak pipeline operator Eustream expects increased gas shipments to Ukraine this winter and could build a new link to further reduce Kiev's reliance on deliveries directly from Russia, its chief executive Tomas Marecek said. KOFOLA: The Prague Stock Exchange said it approved the admission of a share issue of soft drinks maker Kofola.
MIGRANTS: EU leaders pledged at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for Syrian refugees in the Middle East and closer cooperation to stem migrant flows into Europe at a summit described as less tense than feared after weeks of feuding.
MIGRANTS - SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will go to court to challenge quotas for distributing asylum-seekers approved by European Union interior ministers, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
MIGRANTS - CZECH: The Czech Republic will not challenge the quota system approved by the European Union for distributing migrants among member states, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday. VW: The Czech Transport Ministry has launched an investigation together with car maker Volkswagen to find out how many VW group cars in the country could be affected by a scandal involving falsified emissions tests, the ministry said on Tuesday.
BUDGET: The Czech government approved 2016 central state budget draft on Wednesday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.00 billion crowns ($123.39 million) worth of 0.45%/23 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown weakened on Wednesday ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday that may send a dovish message to markets, while most other Central European currencies rose slightly. CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices mostly fell on Wednesday due to expectations for rising renewables that will add to supply, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.136 27.101 -0.13 1.87
vs Dollar 24.268 24.343 0.31 -6.29
Czech Equities 960.65 960.65 -0.74 1.47
U.S. Equities 16,279.89 16,330.47 -0.31 -8.66
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
---------------------------------------------------------------
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
CETIN: Investment group PPF reiterated its intention to take full control of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN. Pravo, page 13
UNIPETROL: Unions at downstream oil group Unipetrol went on strike alert to demand higher wage rises. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
NWR: The government delay a decision on its deal with New World Resources' (NWR) OKD unit on providing 600 million crowns in support for keeping its Paskov mine open until the end of 2017. Falling coal prices, as stipulated in the agreement, will likely make the deal invalid, meaning it must be re-worked. Pravo, page 1
STEEL: Steelmaker Trinecke Zelezarny has won a rail-line contract in Azerbaijan worth an estimated 15 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
CHINA: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was happy that Prague has become the second central and eastern European country with direct flights to China and that the new link, launched on Wednesday, was another step in his government's aim to boost ties between the two countries. Pravo, page 12
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. 