PRAGUE, Oct 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

===========================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 24 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (0700 GMT).

===========================NEWS================================

PMI: Growth in Poland's manufacturing sector slowed to a one-year low in September due to weak exports while a Czech factory survey dipped for a second straight month, showing some lingering business caution.

CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETV.O CETV.PR has secured a 235.3 million euro ($264 million) credit facility backed by its main shareholder, Time Warner TWX.N, to refinance debt maturing this year.

BUDGET: The Czech 2015 central state budget deficit will "hopefully" be substantially lower than the planned 100 billion crowns ($4.13 billion), Finance Minister Andrej Babis told Reuters on Thursday after strong nine-month data.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities retreated late on Thursday despite encouraging manufacturing indices, as Western European stock markets also reversed an early rebound.

CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead prices fell on lower demand headed into the weekend, although expectations for less renewable supply limited the declines, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.118 27.393 1 1.93
vs Dollar 24.291 25.567 4.99 -6.39
Czech Equities 968.35 968.35 -0.28 2.29
U.S. Equities 16,272.01 16,284.7 -0.08 -8.7

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

GDP: The Volkswagen case could dent Czech and Hungary's gross domestic product growth by 1-1.5 percentage point in 2016 in the worst case scenario, Bank of Amercia analysts said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

VW: Some Czechs have started to prepare legal actions against Volkswagen in connections with its emission case, claiming damages for the drop in VW share price, decrease of a car value and environmental damage. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

HTC: Taiwan's HTC mobile phone maker scrapped its plan to build a service center in the Czech Republic that should have given work to around 1,000 people. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6