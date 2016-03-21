PRAGUE, March 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news PRAGUE - Czech central bank to release Countercyclical capital buffer rate. Related news PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in April. Related news ===========================NEWS================================= NEGATIVE RATES: The probability of the Czech central bank cutting interest rates to negative territory is low but cannot be ruled out, board member Jiri Rusnok, who is likely to be the next governor, said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European markets mostly extended their gains slightly on Friday as signs from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may hike interest rates less than previously expected this year keep the region's high-yielding assets attractive. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: An expected decline in power demand due to the weekend drove central and southeastern European power prices lower on Friday, despite an expected fall in renewable supplies, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.028 0.03 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.003 23.931 -0.3 3.45 Czech Equities 914.85 914.85 1.84 -4.34 U.S. Equities 17,602.3 17,481.49 0.69 1.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= SKODA AUTO: Skoda Auto plans to invest hundreds of millions euros into its parent Volkswagen's joint venture with China's biggest carmaker, SAIC Motor Corp, the weekly magazine Euro said without specifying its sources. Euro, page 27 EURO: Majority of Czech companies, 60 percent, want the Czech Republic to join the euro zone, a poll by the Czech Chamber of Commerce found. The bigger a company, the more it supports the single currency, the poll showed. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 Reuters did not verify the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)