PRAGUE, April 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish relevant auction dates in April and offered government bonds.

MIGRANTS: The Czech Republic will send back to Iraq a group of Iraqi Christians who tried to move on to Germany instead of staying in the country, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on Sunday.

BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 43.60 billion crown ($1.84 billion) surplus at the end of March due mainly to higher tax collection and EU subsidies, helping to reach the best-ever first quarter result, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

NWR: New World Resources announced an extension of the date for satisfaction of the first milestone contained in the current super senior credit facility standstill and temporary waiver.

CEE PMI: Central European manufacturing continued to grow in March as a jump in Polish factory activity managed to offset slower growth from Germany, the region's main trade partner.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday after a report showed Polish manufacturing activity picked up in March.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for increasing solar power generation and lower demand due to the weekend drove central and southeastern day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.015 27.053 0.14 -0.06
vs Dollar 23.722 24.537 3.32 4.58
Czech Equities 892.92 892.92 -0.78 -6.63
U.S. Equities 17,792.75 17,685.09 0.61 2.11

M&A: Investors Karel Komarek and Jiri Smejc have hired Commerzbank and UniCredit to advise on a bid for German betting agency Tipico, according to sources. A spokeswoman for Komarek's KKCG group declined to comment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.