PRAGUE, April 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
February retail sales data at 0700 GMT.
February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
March foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT.
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).
News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction.
===========================NEWS=================================
The Czech cabinet will discuss what to do about the possible
bankruptcy facing the country's sole hard coal miner New World
Resources NWRR.L with the aim of protecting jobs, Finance
Minister Andrej Babis told Reuters on Wednesday.
Czech foreign trade posted a surplus of 22.0 billion crowns
($924.95 million) in February, touch above market forecasts,
statistics office data showed on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly eased on
Wednesday after a fall in Asian stocks due to concerns over the
Chinese economy and ahead of Federal Reserve minutes.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.016 27.053 0.14 -0.07
vs Dollar 23.588 24.537 3.87 5.12
Czech Equities 884.39 884.39 -0.58 -7.52
U.S. Equities 17,716.05 17,603.32 0.64 1.67
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
ELECTRICITY: The Czech electricity production decreased 2.5
percent annually last year to 83.9 terawatthours, the lowest
since 2009, data from the regulator showed.
Consumption, however, rose 1.8 percent to 58.2
terawatthours.
Pravo, page 19
($1 = 23.6470 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)