PRAGUE, April 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February retail sales data at 0700 GMT. February industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. March foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction. Related news ===========================NEWS================================= The Czech cabinet will discuss what to do about the possible bankruptcy facing the country's sole hard coal miner New World Resources NWRR.L with the aim of protecting jobs, Finance Minister Andrej Babis told Reuters on Wednesday. Story: Related news: Czech foreign trade posted a surplus of 22.0 billion crowns ($924.95 million) in February, touch above market forecasts, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly eased on Wednesday after a fall in Asian stocks due to concerns over the Chinese economy and ahead of Federal Reserve minutes. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.016 27.053 0.14 -0.07 vs Dollar 23.588 24.537 3.87 5.12 Czech Equities 884.39 884.39 -0.58 -7.52 U.S. Equities 17,716.05 17,603.32 0.64 1.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== ELECTRICITY: The Czech electricity production decreased 2.5 percent annually last year to 83.9 terawatthours, the lowest since 2009, data from the regulator showed. Consumption, however, rose 1.8 percent to 58.2 terawatthours. Pravo, page 19 (Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.6470 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)