PRAGUE, April 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Minutes from the March 31 CNB board meeting at 0700 GMT. March unemployment data at 0700 GMT. ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Finance Minister Andrej Babis to hold a news conference on its plans and priorities for the next period (0800 GMT). AMSTERDAM - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR) holds an annual general meeting. ===========================NEWS================================= INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent year-on-year in February, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Thursday. RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Thursday its foreign exchange reserves had dipped to 64.16 billion euros at the end of March, from a revised 64.56 billion at the end of February. OKD: The Czech government is considering taking over struggling coal miner OKD, the production subsidiary of New World Resources , as an option to prevent the company's collapse, ministers said on Thursday. MIGRANTS: The Czech Republic will halt a programme to take in 153 Christian refugees from Iraq after some of those who have arrived tried to move to Germany and others returned home, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: The zloty weakened to a three-week low against the euro on Thursday as concern resurfaced over policy risks in Poland. Other Central European currencies rose, with the crown gaining after the Czech Republic released robust economic data. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.053 0.12 -0.08 vs Dollar 23.743 24.537 3.24 4.5 Czech Equities 884.3 884.3 -0.01 -7.53 U.S. Equities 17,541.96 17,716.05 -0.98 0.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)