PRAGUE, April 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
March inflation data at 0700 GMT
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
LANY - Czech President Milos Zeman to meet his Austrian
counterpart Heinz Fischer. News conference at 1300 GMT.
===========================NEWS=================================
GE: GE Money Bank announces its intention to float shares at
the Prague Stock Exchange.
NWR: Creditors of troubled Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources pushed on Sunday for a quick
agreement with the government on state aid for its main
operating subsidiary OKD to avoid its bankruptcy, saying a deal
was needed next week.
VATTENFALL: Sweden's Vattenfall VATN.UL has agreed in
principle to sell its loss-making lignite coal mines and
associated power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH after
two rival bidders dropped out, three people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Friday as Hungary's
inflation slipped back into the negative, while assets in Warsaw
took a breather after a beating due to concerns over Poland's
credit rating.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.013 27.053 0.15 -0.06
vs Dollar 23.658 24.537 3.58 4.84
Czech Equities 899.33 899.33 1.7 -5.96
U.S. Equities 17,576.96 17,541.96 0.2 0.87
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)