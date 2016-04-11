PRAGUE, April 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== March inflation data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news LANY - Czech President Milos Zeman to meet his Austrian counterpart Heinz Fischer. News conference at 1300 GMT. Related news ===========================NEWS================================= GE: GE Money Bank announces its intention to float shares at the Prague Stock Exchange. Story: Related news: NWR: Creditors of troubled Czech hard coal miner New World Resources pushed on Sunday for a quick agreement with the government on state aid for its main operating subsidiary OKD to avoid its bankruptcy, saying a deal was needed next week. Story: Related news: VATTENFALL: Sweden's Vattenfall VATN.UL has agreed in principle to sell its loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH after two rival bidders dropped out, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Friday as Hungary's inflation slipped back into the negative, while assets in Warsaw took a breather after a beating due to concerns over Poland's credit rating. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.013 27.053 0.15 -0.06 vs Dollar 23.658 24.537 3.58 4.84 Czech Equities 899.33 899.33 1.7 -5.96 U.S. Equities 17,576.96 17,541.96 0.2 0.87 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)