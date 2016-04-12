PRAGUE, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - Czech and Austrian Presidents to attend business forum (0900 GMT). Related news PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until April 22). Related news ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.006 -0.05 -0.08 vs Dollar 23.664 23.677 0.05 4.81 Czech Equities 893.56 893.56 -0.64 -6.56 U.S. Equities 17,556.41 17,576.96 -0.12 0.75 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ WORKFORCE: Around one third of Czech companies have experienced having to turn down a job due to lack of skilled workers, a survey among 500 companies showed. There were 117 thousand jobs available at the end of March, while there were 443 thousand people unemployed. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)