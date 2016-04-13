PRAGUE, April 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== February current account balance data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session. Related news PRAGUE - First round of government bond auction. Related news ==========================NEWS================================== EPH IPO: Czech energy company EPH is planning to sell at least a 15 percent stake in its newly created EP Infrastructure (EPIF) business on the Prague and London stock market valuing the firm in the billions of euros. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly gave up ground on Tuesday amid speculation that Poland may relaunch monetary policy easing, while investors looked for signals on how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve could lift rates. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.017 27.008 -0.03 -0.07 vs Dollar 23.784 23.725 -0.25 4.33 Czech Equities 887.01 887.01 -0.73 -7.25 U.S. Equities 17,721.25 17,556.41 0.94 1.7 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)