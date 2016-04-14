PRAGUE, April 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for an official visit, his first after he formed a new government. Presser scheduled at 0835 GMT. Related news ==========================NEWS================================== NWR: Private equity investor Arca Capital, a minority shareholder in Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRR.PR, said on Wednesday it had offered to buy NWR's main operating unit OKD. Story: Related stories: GAMBLING: The Czech lower house on Wednesday gave its final approval to a bill that will raise taxes on betting firms from next year. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty gave up most of Wednesday's gains as Poland posted a surprise current account deficit in February, while data showing export growth in China helped most Central European assets rise or stay steady. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.012 27.027 0.06 -0.05 vs Dollar 23.987 23.89 -0.41 3.52 Czech Equities 895.62 895.62 0.97 -6.35 U.S. Equities 17,908.28 17,721.25 1.06 2.77 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)