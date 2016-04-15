PRAGUE, April 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ] ==========================EVENTS================================ MLADE BUKY - Second day of Exporters forum. Central bank board member Jiri Rusnok to speak. Related news ==========================NEWS================================== NWR: Miner NWR's main shareholder group AHG says, in reaction to Arca Capital offer to buy unit OKD, priority is to finalise stabilisation plan with government. Story: Related stories: CZECHIA: The Czech Republic's leaders are expected on Thursday to pick "Czechia" as the one-word alternative name of their country to make it easier for companies, politicians and sportsmen to use on products, name tags and jerseys. Story: Related stories: WORKER SHORTAGE: Czech exporters want their government to simplify bringing in foreign workers, as the Czech Republic's strengthening economy leads to a growing shortage of labour. Story: Related stories: STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc , under pressure from its largest shareholder, said its key Polish operations swung to a profit in the first quarter, reassuring investors that its turnaround efforts were paying off. Story: Related stories: SLOVAK PM: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will stay in hospital for observation until Friday morning after undergoing an unscheduled heart examination following chest pains, a hospital spokeswoman said. Fico postponed a visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell below those of much better-rated Poland for the first time since 2002 on Thursday, amid growing confidence that junk-rated Hungary is on the path to recovery and worries of political instability in Poland. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.008 27.007 0 -0.04 vs Dollar 23.977 23.961 -0.07 3.56 Czech Equities 895.62 895.62 0 -6.35 U.S. Equities 17,926.43 17,908.28 0.1 2.88 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ RAILWAYS: Czech Railways plans to buy new trains in tenders worth around 10 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)