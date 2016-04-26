PRAGUE, April 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
O2 CR: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech
Republic rose 16.2 percent to 1.24 billion crowns
($51.75 million) in the first quarter, helped by gains in
digital TV, mobile data and its Slovak market, the company said
on Tuesday.
KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech Komercni Banka said on
Monday its 5-1 stock split, approved by a general meeting on
April 22, would take effect on May 11 and the first trading day
with the new shares would be May 12.
IPO: Czech lender GE Money Bank set the pricing range for
its initial public share offer on Monday, potentially Prague's
biggest in eight years despite the valuation falling below some
expectations, and said it would change its name to MONETA Money
Bank.
NWR: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Monday it
was in default on part of its debt and would have to consider
filing for insolvency at its main operating business unless the
Czech government and creditors agree a restructuring deal by
Friday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty, battered by worries that Poland may
face credit rating downgrades, led a fall of Central European
currencies as the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting weighed on
risk appetite.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.01 27.026 0.06 -0.04
vs Dollar 23.981 24.029 0.2 3.54
Czech Equities 912.35 912.35 -0.79 -4.6
U.S. Equities 17,977.24 18,003.75 -0.15 3.17
AIRPORT: Prague Airport reported a 13.8 percent rise in
first-quarter passenger numbers, to 2.29 million.
Pravo, page 15
