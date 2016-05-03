PRAGUE, May 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== NWR: New World Resources' (NWR) loss-making coal mining division OKD will have to file for insolvency unless the government can agree a deal with its owners to take the company over at a lower price, Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty led a weakening by most Central European currencies on Monday after Poland and the Czech Republic reported that manufacturing expanded less than expected in April. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.012 27.053 0.15 -0.05 vs Dollar 23.365 24.537 4.78 6.02 Czech Equities 909.34 909.34 -0.73 -4.91 U.S. Equities 17,891.16 17,773.64 0.66 2.68 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BONDS: State-controlled Czech Railways plan to issue bonds worth 8 billion crowns ($342.14 million) in coming weeks to refinance its debt due in June, its chief executive said. Pavel Krtek did not give details apart from saying the company seeks longer maturity and lower coupon. Currently, the bonds are five-year and carry a coupon of 4.5 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.3820 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)