PRAGUE, May 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

==========================NEWS==================================

FX INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank made no market interventions to keep the crown in check during March, data showed on Friday, suggesting shifts in the monetary policy backdrop are easing pressure on the currency. Story:

NEGATIVE RATES: The Czech Natinal Bank board did not have to have a serious debate on implementing negative interest rates at its last meeting as it did not need to intervene against the crown in March, Vice Governor Vladimit Tomsik said on Friday. Story:

ECONOMY: The Czech central bank on Friday lowered its forecast for the 2016 public sector deficit to 0.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from an earlier estimate of a 0.5 percent gap. Story:

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased half a percent versus the euro ahead of Friday's central bank policy meeting, while Hungarian energy group MOL MOLB.BU helped the Budapest stock market break even in early trade after reporting strong earnings. Story:

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016

vs Euro 27.022 27.053 0.11 -0.09
vs Dollar 23.691 24.537 3.45 4.71
Czech Equities 867.79 867.79 -2.15 -9.26
U.S. Equities 17,740.63 17,660.71 0.45 1.81

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=======================PRESS DIGEST============================

FOXCONN: Taiwan's Foxconn will invest 6 billion crowns ($253.12 million) into enlarging of its Czech plant where it will mainly repair smartphones from Europe and the Middle East. The company will also hire 2,000 new people for the plant. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

NUCLEAR: Industry Ministry will approach nine companies regarding the enlargement of nuclear power plants in Dukovany and Temelin: France's Areva, Russia's Rosatom, Westinghouse, Mitsubishi, Atmea joint venture, Korea's KEPCO and China's CGN, SNPTC and CNNC. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 23.7040 Czech crowns)