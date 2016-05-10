PRAGUE, May 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
==========================NEWS==================================
CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 32
percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit on Tuesday,
lifted by higher trading income, currency gains and a boost from
renewable sources in Romania that compensated for falling power
prices.
CENTRAL BANK: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new
central bankers including the governor on May 25, Zeman's
spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's stock market rose 1.7 percent on
Monday, outperforming Central European peers, driven by a surge
in Richter GDRB.BU on its positive results from trials of a new
drug.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
CENTRAL BANK: President Milos Zeman will appoint Vojtech
Benda, current advisor to board member and prospective Governor
Jiri Rusnok, to the board of the Czech National Bank, a source
told the paper. Benda declined to comment for the paper.
A source also said that another candidate could be Ales
Michl, an advisor to Finance Minister Andrej Babis. However,
Michl apparently does not have the support neither from Zeman,
nor from Rusnok.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
