CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit on Tuesday, lifted by higher trading income, currency gains and a boost from renewable sources in Romania that compensated for falling power prices.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint firmed slightly on Tuesday after April headline inflation came in higher than expected at an annual 0.2 percent, underpinning expectations the central bank easing cycle may be near its end.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.012 27.012 0 -0.05
vs Dollar 23.722 23.752 0.13 4.58
Czech Equities 869.46 869.46 0.61 -9.08
U.S. Equities 17,928.35 17,705.91 1.26 2.89

=======================PRESS DIGEST============================

MONETA: MONETA Money Bank aims to have 20 percent share in household loans, chief executive Tomas Spurny said in an interview. The bank also plans to invest into digitalisation of its services, he said after the official entry of the bank to the Prague Stock Exchange.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

OKD: The state could lend money to New World Resources' OKD miner, now in insolvency, through Diamo company which it controls, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said. This help could be provided only if the receiver does not get financing from banks or elsewhere - which is the preferred option, Mladek said.
Pravo, page 4