PRAGUE, May 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
==========================NEWS==================================
CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ said on
Wednesday it would carry out expanded checks of weld joints at
its Dukovany nuclear power plant this year, leaving two units
offline for weeks or months longer than planned.
CEE MARKETS: The forint and Hungarian government bonds eased
on Wednesday while other central European assets were mixed
after comments from the Hungarian central bank confirmed that it
is likely to finish its interest rate cuts soon.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.02 27.021 0 -0.08
vs Dollar 23.65 23.688 0.16 4.87
Czech Equities 866.93 866.93 -0.29 -9.35
U.S. Equities 17,711.12 17,928.35 -1.21 1.64
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
