CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Wednesday it would carry out expanded checks of weld joints at its Dukovany nuclear power plant this year, leaving two units offline for weeks or months longer than planned.

CEE MARKETS: The forint and Hungarian government bonds eased on Wednesday while other central European assets were mixed after comments from the Hungarian central bank confirmed that it is likely to finish its interest rate cuts soon.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.02 27.021 0 -0.08
vs Dollar 23.65 23.688 0.16 4.87
Czech Equities 866.93 866.93 -0.29 -9.35
U.S. Equities 17,711.12 17,928.35 -1.21 1.64