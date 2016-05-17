PRAGUE, May 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR said Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and VAT, reached CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent. Story: Related stories: CENBANK'S RUSNOK: The likelihood of the Czech central bank exiting its weak crown policy next year is very high, the next likely governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday, reiterating the bank's outlook for a probable exit in mid-2017. Story: Related stories: CENBANK MEMBERS: Czech President Milos Zeman will name two new central bank board members on Tuesday, picking a close adviser to the next likely governor and a less widely known banker with experience in insurance and pensions. The president's office said Zeman would appoint Vojtech Benda and Tomas Nidetzky to six-year terms to fill the seats left by outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil Janacek, whose terms finish at the end of June. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 13 billion crowns ($544.73 million) worth of domestic government bonds in three primary auctions taking place in June, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty firmed 1.0 percent and government bond prices gained early in the session on Monday after Moody's kept the country's rating unchanged but shifted its outlook to negative from stable on Saturday as expected. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 26.991 -0.11 -0.08 vs Dollar 23.856 23.831 -0.1 4.04 Czech Equities 882.66 882.66 1.01 -7.7 U.S. Equities 17,710.71 17,535.32 1 1.64 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.8860 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)