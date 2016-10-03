PRAGUE, Oct 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEZ: Czech utility CEZ decided not to bid for French group EDF's Polish assets, it said on Monday. Story: Related stories: AVAST: Avast Software, maker of the world's most popular computer antivirus programme, will need a year to absorb its $1.3 billion buy of rival AVG but may seek further acquisitions before an expected flotation, its chief executive said in an interview. Story: Related stories: EPH: Vattenfall completed the sale of its German lignite business to the Czech energy group EPH and its financial partner PPF Investments. Story: Related stories: NWR: Miner NWR says shareholder requests general meeting to resolve to place NWR into liquidation. Story: Related stories: HUNGARY: Almost all Hungarians who voted in Sunday's referendum rejected the European Union's migrant quotas but turnout was too low to make the poll valid, frustrating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of a clear victory with which to challenge Brussels. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets declined on Friday due to concerns over Deutsche Bank and a weekend referendum in Hungary about the EU's migrant quotas. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= REAL ESTATE: CS Nemovitostní Fond bought City Tower office building, the tallest in Prague, from PPF Real Estate Holding for 4.4 billion crowns. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)