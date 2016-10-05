PRAGUE, Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BEER: Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller Plc's beer business in five Eastern European countries, the Nikkei business daily said. Asked to comment on the report, an Asahi spokeswoman said the company was not currently taking any steps towards proposing an acquisition or bidding for SABMiller's assets. Story: Related stories: CROWN: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Tuesday that he would "end today" the weak-crown policy the Czech National Bank has pursued since 2013 to spur inflation. Story: Related stories: BANKS: Zuno Bank, the Czech online banking unit of Raiffeisen, plans to end its operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by the end of the first half of 2017 as part of consolidation efforts by its parent group, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: TEMELIN: CEZ said it still expected to restart Temelin unit 2 in mid-October. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Budapest led a firming of Central European stock markets on Tuesday, with OTP Bank OTPB.BU rising to a two-week high after JP Morgan lifted its target price for the shares. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.011 27.053 0.16 -0.05 vs Dollar 24.095 24.537 1.8 3.08 Czech Equities 875.13 875.13 0.75 -8.49 U.S. Equities 18,168.45 18,253.85 -0.47 4.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BANKS: KBC's CSOB unit, UniCredit and BNP Paribas-Cetelem are bidding for providing banking services at Czech Post branches, according to sources. CSOB currently holds the contract which ends in 2017. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 CARS: Skoda Auto, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker, will add Saturday shifts at its Kvasiny plant starting in January, officials said, as a way to help meet higher demand. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)