PRAGUE, Dec 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

==========================NEWS==================================

INVESTMENTS: The Czech Republic expects Chinese investment to gather pace as firms that have been buying up existing companies seek to expand their operations in the central European country, said the head of the state agency overseeing foreign investment.

UNIPETROL: Refining group Unipetrol has extended a delivery contract with parent group PKN for Tatnetft crude.

SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto said November deliveries grew by 9.6 percent year-on-year to 97,500 cars.

BEER: Asahi Group Holdings will buy a group of eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for 7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion), boosting its new presence in the region in the largest overseas beer deal by a Japanese brewer. AB InBev agreed to sell brands including Pilsner Urquell from the Czech Republic, Poland's Tyskie and Lech, Hungary's Dreher and Romania's Ursus to ease clearance from competition regulators for its $100 billion takeover of SABMiller, finalised in October.

CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds rebounded on Tuesday as crude oil prices offered relief to debt markets, although Romanian bonds remained under pressure after leftists won a parliamentary election on the weekend.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.019 26.997 -0.08 -0.08
vs Dollar 25.351 25.41 0.23 -1.97
Czech Equities 911.09 911.09 0.63 -4.73
U.S. Equities 19,911.21 19,796.43 0.58 14.27

======================PRESS DIGEST==============================

M&A: The Czech M&A market is seeing a record year, the newspaper said. First-half deals rose 75 percent to 119.5 billion crowns ($4.72 billion), according to EY research. Almost three quarters of deals involved Czech investors, up from half a year ago. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20

JOBS: Analysts from bank CSOB analysed around 60,000 of the 136,000 job vacancies in the country found that most are low paid and will be hard to fill without foreign workers, for example from Ukraine. The labour office says employers are mostly looking for production assistants, drivers, construction workers, cooks or security guards. Czech unemployment is at an eight-year low and is the lowest in the European Union. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5

WAGES: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka supports higher pay for Czech Post workers, whose unions have called a 2-hour strike next week. Sobotka had earlier this month also urged one of the country's largest retail firms, the Dutch-based Ahold, to raise wages as income gaps with western Europe increasingly become a political issue. Lidove Noviny, page 12

MORTGAGES: Ceska Sporitelna, one of the country's biggest lenders, will raise mortgage rates by 0.4 percentage points from January. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

TOURIST HOUSING: The number of tourists living in private accommodation or using services like Airbnb rose around 40 percent in the first nine months of the year to 2.2 million, according to CzechTourism agency research.

($1 = 25.3390 Czech crowns)