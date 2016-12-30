PRAGUE, Dec 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu approached three-year lows
against the euro on Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over
fiscal policy under a leftist government that has yet to be set
up.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 26.985 26.983 -0.01 0.05
vs Dollar 25.627 25.803 0.68 -3.08
Czech Equities 919.58 919.58 -0.43 -3.84
U.S. Equities 19,819.78 19,833.68 -0.07 13.74
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
