PRAGUE, Dec 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

CEE MARKETS: Romania's leu approached three-year lows against the euro on Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over fiscal policy under a leftist government that has yet to be set up.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 26.985 26.983 -0.01 0.05
vs Dollar 25.627 25.803 0.68 -3.08
Czech Equities 919.58 919.58 -0.43 -3.84
U.S. Equities 19,819.78 19,833.68 -0.07 13.74