Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

CME: TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME), has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.

INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's balance sheet in the first 10 days of January showed receivables from abroad jumped by 189.6 billion crowns, or 7 billion euros, indicating sizeable interventions to keep the currency weak.

GRIDS: German and Czech power grid operators have put measures in place to stabilise excess flows of German renewable energy into the Czech Republic and to allow better commercial power trading between the two countries, they said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks mostly eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May in which she will set out her priorities for Brexit divorce talks with the European Union.

PRESS DIGEST:

CEZ: CEZ could make a profit from bonds it issued that are convertible into shares of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL, an unnamed manager of the Czech utility said. Analysts estimated it could make 4.9 billion crowns by paying the bonds due this year in MOL shares. Lidove Noviny, page 13

TELECOMS: Politicians, including Finance Minister Andrej Babis and House Speaker Jan Hamacek, called the country's telecoms and data services overpriced. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate was unchanged at a record low of 1.77 percent in December. Pravo, page 15