RATINGS: Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the Czech
Republic's 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local
currency ratings; outlook stable.
TELECOMS: O2 Czech Republic will cut wholesale
prices for mobile Internet services, the network operator said
on Friday after the national industry regulator warned that
current prices were too high for mobile virtual network
operators (MVNOs).
DUKOVANY: CEZ said it started a planned outage of
Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 1
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies traded
marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of President-elect
Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited clearer signals
on his future policy direction.
WORKERS: A shortage of workers is one the biggest economic
problems, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Vladimir
Dlouhy, wrote in a commentary. He said the state must do more to
make it easier for firms to hire foreign workers from Ukraine
but is not.
