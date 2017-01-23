PRAGUE, Jan 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== RATINGS: Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the Czech Republic's 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local currency ratings; outlook stable. Story: Related stories: TELECOMS: O2 Czech Republic will cut wholesale prices for mobile Internet services, the network operator said on Friday after the national industry regulator warned that current prices were too high for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Story: Related stories: DUKOVANY: CEZ said it started a planned outage of Dukovany nuclear power plant's unit 1 Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies traded marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited clearer signals on his future policy direction. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.999 27.019 0.07 0.03 vs Dollar 25.146 25.353 0.82 1.96 Czech Equities 928.53 928.53 -0.02 0.75 U.S. Equities 19,827.25 19,732.4 0.48 0.33 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== WORKERS: A shortage of workers is one the biggest economic problems, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Vladimir Dlouhy, wrote in a commentary. He said the state must do more to make it easier for firms to hire foreign workers from Ukraine but is not. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)