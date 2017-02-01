PRAGUE, Feb 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ and energy group Czech Coal have started talks on the sale of CEZ's Pocerady coal-fired plant, Mlada Fronta Dnes reports, citing unnamed sources. Story: Related stories: MONETA: Moneta Money Bank has received an investment grade rating from Moody's agency, the Czech lender said on Tuesday. It also said it got an investment grade rating from Standard & Poor's. Story: Related stories: HACK: Hackers have breached dozens of email accounts at the Czech Foreign Ministry in an attack resembling one against the U.S. Democratic Party that the former Obama administration blamed on Russia, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Oldrich Dedek and Marek Mora to the board of the central bank (CNB) on Tuesday, replacing two outgoing members of the seven-strong board as the bank approaches exit from its weak-crown policy. Story: Related stories: O2: O2 Czech Republic said its share premium distribution mid-term intention, not one-off Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a rebound of Central European stocks on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the first quarter earnings season, focusing on expectations that results will show that some Polish stocks are undervalued. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.019 27.002 -0.06 -0.04 vs Dollar 25.031 25.098 0.27 2.41 Czech Equities 932.46 932.46 0.18 1.18 U.S. Equities 19,864.09 19,971.13 -0.54 0.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST======================== TESLA: Industry Minister Jan Mladek said he was aiming to convince Tesla Motors to build a factory in the Czech Republic but declined to give more details. He plans to meet with the firm during a May visit to the United States. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 DEBT: Household bank debt rose by 7.2 percent in 2016 to 1.419 trillion crowns ($56.68 billion). Household deposits rose by 8.4 percent to 2.206 trillion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.0350 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)