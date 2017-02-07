PRAGUE, Feb 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
LABOUR MARKET: Leading Czech corporate lobby groups urged
the government on Monday to relax rules for bringing in foreign
workers, in particular from Ukraine, and speed up bureaucracy to
ease a shortfall of qualified workers.
Story: Related stories:
INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's receivables from
abroad jumped by 49.5 billion crowns, or 1.83 billion euros,
between January 20 and January 31, putting the increase for the
full month at record 15 billion euros, the bank's balance sheet
showed on Monday.
Story: Related stories:
BIRD FLU: Czech authorities ordered a cull of up to 20,000
ducks and other poultry at a producer in the south of the
country on Monday in the biggest single case of this year's bird
flu outbreak.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: The leu rebounded on Monday as Romania repealed
a decree on graft that had triggered mass protests, while risk
appetite rose after weak U.S. wages data cut the odds the
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates soon.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.002 26.983 -0.07 0.02
vs Dollar 25.286 25.803 2 1.41
Czech Equities 942.06 942.06 -0.2 2.22
U.S. Equities 20,052.42 20,071.46 -0.09 1.47
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST========================
O2: Mobile operator O2 Czech Republic will provide insurance
services after one of three leaders in Czech telecommunication
market obtained a licence from the Czech National Bank.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)