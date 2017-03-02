PRAGUE, March 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens confirmed its intention to invest in a production plant in South Africa. Story: Related stories: FOOD STANDARDS: When communism collapsed across central and eastern Europe in 1989, many Czechs and Slovaks flocked across newly unsealed borders to browse in shops in Austria full of high-quality goods they knew only from Western films. Foreign brands quickly filled once-barren state stores in the east, but many still make the trip west - though no longer to window-shop but to buy what they believe are superior versions of the same brands they can find at home. Ad hoc comparisons by media and lab tests show that some multinational brands use different, often cheaper ingredients in food items sold on the east side of Europe's old Iron Curtain divide than in products sold in adjacent Austria and Germany. The issue is now exercising the Visegrad Group of central and east European governments - Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland - and they will meet in Warsaw on Thursday to prod Brussels for action against EU "double standards" in food. Story: Related stories: FAMILY FIRMS: Vladimir Jehlicka and his business partners spent 25 years building up their Czech machinery firm before deciding to call it a day. However, they faced a problem that is growing as the first generation of post-communist entrepreneurs nears retirement. Four decades of communism largely eliminated legal private enterprise in the country and its neighbours such as Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. But after 1989, managers or employees often clubbed together to buy frequently decrepit state enterprises, while other entrepreneurs started businesses from scratch. A quarter century later, many of these owners now need to hand over what have become valuable firms. Some find successors in the family; most look for other options including management buy-ins or a sale, creating an opportunity for investors. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: Investors betting billions of euros that the Czech central bank may end its policy of keeping the crown weak as soon as next month believe rebounding inflation may give the bank cover to let the currency rise again -- and sooner rather than later. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 3.67 billion crown ($142.99 million) surplus at the end of February, a drop from a year ago caused by lower flows of subsidies from various EU programmes that outweighed a rise in tax revenue, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.019 26.983 -0.13 -0.04 vs Dollar 25.663 25.803 0.54 -0.06 Czech Equities 971.95 971.95 1.89 5.46 U.S. Equities 21,115.55 20,812.24 1.46 6.85 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== EET: The finance ministry's online sales reporting system EET, designed to cut down tax avoidance, started working in retailers and wholesalers on Wednesday. This follows a rollout last December for restaurants. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1; previous story: M&A: The city of Prague would like to buy the 20 percent share in waste management company Prazske Sluzby that it does not hold. That share is held by AVE CZ, held by investor Daniel Kretinsky, owner of EPH energy group. One option discussed, the newspaper said, is a swap involving shares in municipal heating company Prazska Teplarenska. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)