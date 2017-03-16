PRAGUE, March 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== POLITICS: The Czech parliament's lower house demanded on Wednesday that dollar billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis, the main contender to become prime minister after elections in October, explain financial dealings that opponents say were aimed to avoid taxes. Babis, who has built up the Agrofert group of farm, chemicals, food and media companies into the largest private employer in the Czech Republic, denies any wrongdoing. Story: Related stories: UNIPETROL: Unipetrol will recommend a dividend payment from 2016 profit. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March 1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday. The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide to the bank's purchases of foreign currency on the market to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group to hold EGM on April 26 to approve acquisition of Hattrick and Romanian companies. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies held steady on Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike which could weigh on the attractiveness of regional assets, analysts said. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.025 27.001 -0.09 -0.07 vs Dollar 25.172 25.444 1.07 1.86 Czech Equities 979.19 979.19 0.06 6.25 U.S. Equities 20,950.1 20,837.37 0.54 6.01 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== M&A: The volume of mergers and acquisitions in the Czech Republic grew 38 percent to $9.9 billion, according to EY data. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)