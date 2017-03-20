PRAGUE, March 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== TORAH: Prague's medieval Old-New Synagogue received two new Torah scrolls on Sunday, the first ones since World War Two shattered the country's once-thriving Jewish community. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks mostly firmed on Friday, supported by increasing demand for riskier assets since the Federal Reserve suggested this week that future U.S. rate rises will be gradual. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.02 27.002 -0.07 -0.05 vs Dollar 25.081 25.138 0.23 2.21 Czech Equities 980.79 980.79 0 6.42 U.S. Equities 20,914.62 20,934.55 -0.1 5.83 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== EU: European Union's freedom of movement, one of the fundamentals of the 28-member bloc, may have to change, otherwise the EU might dissolve, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek was quoted as saying, as he assessed the impact of Britain's decision to leave the EU. "When you have two million people from the East coming, who take your jobs, social support and a number of other things, you can persuade your own people a thousand times to get used to it. They won't take it, because you simply went too far and you did not tell them the truth." Hospodarske Noviny, page 8 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)