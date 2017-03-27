PRAGUE, March 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
BUFFER: The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its
countercyclical capital buffer for banks at 0.5 percent on
Friday in a quarterly review of the measure introduced at the
end of 2015 to keep tabs on strong lending.
Story: Related stories:
PARTIES: The centrist party led by the Czech Finance
Minister Andrej Babis has a 10.5 percentage point lead over the
prime minister's Social Democrats, a poll showed on Friday,
ahead of October's parliamentary election.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets moved sideways on
Friday as investors awaited a U.S. vote on healthcare,
legislation that will test President Donald Trump's ability to
work with Congress and deliver on other priorities like tax cuts
and infrastructure spending.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.017 27.018 0 -0.04
vs Dollar 24.9 24.998 0.39 2.92
Czech Equities 982.53 982.53 0.18 6.61
U.S. Equities 20,596.72 20,656.58 -0.29 4.22
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST========================
CHINESE INVESTMENTS: Only 2 billion out of the planned 95
billion crowns ($3.82 billion) of Chinese investments
materialised in 2016, while one of nine projects scheduled for
that year actually got completed.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
