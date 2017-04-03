PRAGUE, April 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
=========================NEWS===================================
Shares in Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group
FORE.PR fell sharply on Friday after its largest shareholder
offered to buy out minority shareholders at a discount and take
the company off the market.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown firmed up, reversing an early
slide to 18-month lows against the euro, as the central bank's
commitment to capping its value came to an end on Friday.
Story: Related stories:
Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest
underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer
from its already record-breaking depths.
Story: Related stories:
CEZ utility said it would buy back nearly 99
percent of its 2017 bonds linked to MOL shares.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.021 27.023 0.01 -0.05
vs Dollar 25.304 25.306 0.01 1.34
Czech Equities 981.15 981.15 -0.26 6.46
U.S. Equities 20,663.22 20,728.49 -0.31 4.56
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
PROPERTY: CPI Property Group quitupled its profit last year
to 12.5 billion crowns ($493.99 million), helped by surging
prices of property in a growing economy.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 25.3040 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)