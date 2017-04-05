PRAGUE, April 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
=========================NEWS===================================
O2: Telecoms firm O2 Czech Republic said it
successfully executed new funding (“Schuldschein”) in the total
amount of CZK 3.5 billion.
TELECOMS: Czech lawmakers have approved in an initial
reading a bill allowing regulators to levy higher fines on
telecoms companies, one of several measures the government is
pushing to put more pressure on operators to cut prices and
improve services.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased and bonds
extended gains on Tuesday after a batch of weaker-than-expected
economic data.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
BANKS: Czech bank's combined net profit rose 12.7 percent
last year to 74.7 billion crowns ($2.95 billion).
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
RENEWABLES: No new wind power plants came online in the
Czech Republic last year while 50 small solar plants with a
combined capacity of 0.7 MW started operations, according to
energy market operator OTE.
The news paper said the majority of renewable power plants
came online in 2009-11 and that low or non-existent subsidies
have caused the decline.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
OKD: The finance and industry ministers agreed to submit a
plan to the government for state company Prisko, controlled by
the finance ministry, to make an 80 million crown bid for
insolvent mining company OKD.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
($1 = 25.3250 Czech crowns)
