2 days ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28
July 28, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    O2: Czech telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           posted
a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Friday, lifted by higher revenue in television, mobile
data and its Slovak market.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    FOOD: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said
on Thursday that apparently identical food products should not
be sold with inferior ingredients in eastern Europe, siding with
those who say the practice amounts to discrimination.
    Story:              Related stories:                      
    
    CENBANK: Six out of seven Czech central bank board members
will attend an Aug. 3 policy meeting, with only Vice-Governor
Mojmir Hampl missing, the bank said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased on Thursday, under pressure
from political tension over Poland's reforms of its judiciary,
while more dovish than expected comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve underpinned most Central European currencies.
    Demand stayed strong at an auction of Czech 8-week Treasury
bills, showing foreign investors remained interested in Czech
debt markets before large redemptions in short-term bills in the
coming months, which some analysts said was a risk to the crown.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.046     26.035   -0.04       3.56
 vs Dollar                22.255     22.255    0         13.23
 Czech Equities        1,014.89   1,014.89     0.3       10.12
 U.S. Equities        21,796.55  21,711.01     0.39      10.29
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
              
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    LABOUR: The two biggest business associations have spoken
with the state about programs to bring in Serbs to help fill
gaps in a labour shortage for employers. A program for
Ukrainians has seen 8,000 come to work in the country in the
past year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    SKODA: Revenue at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen
           , rose 22 percent to 8.7 billion euros in the first
half, boosting operating profit by a quarter to 860 million
euros.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                       
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
