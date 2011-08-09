PRAGUE Aug 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
July inflation data at 0700 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
============================TOP NEWS===========================
PRAGUE SHARES SEE DEEP LOSSES: The Prague stock exchange
fell the most since May 2009 on Monday, closing down 5.95
percent at a 2-year low as the Czech market suffered more than
global equities hammered by fears over debt and growth.
Story: Related news:
FINMIN KALOUSEK ON DEBT CRISIS: The euro zone debt crisis
shows the bloc's social model is unaffordable, Czech Finance
Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
POLISH JSW TO REPLACE CEZ IN MAIN WARSAW INDEX: Poland's
coal miner JSW will replace the Czech Republic's
utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR in Warsaw's index of most
liquid companies WIG20 effectively from Sept 19, the
Warsaw bourse said on Monday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central and east European shares dropped
sharply on Monday, extending last week's slide over fears the
global recovery was running out of steam and dipping further
after U.S. shares opened deep in the red.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech spot power for weekday delivery slumped to
its lowest level in 2011 on Monday due to a huge jump in wind
generation in the region and slow summer demand, traders said.
Story: Related news:
========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
RAILWAY DEAL BLOCKED: The Czech anti-monopoly bureau issued
a preliminary injunction to block the purchase of sixteen
Railjet trains by Czech Railways from Germany's Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) until a final verdict is made. The deal is worth
nearly 5 billion crowns ($58.7 million).
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C
ECB BOND PURCHASING RISKY: The main Czech opposition party
the Social Democrats' economic expert Jan Mladek said purchases
by the ECB of Greek and other peripheral debt was a risky move
as the ECB will need additional capital in the case one of these
countries goes bankrupt.
E15, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
================================================================
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
($1 = 17.025 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)