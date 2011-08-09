PRAGUE Aug 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

July inflation data at 0700 GMT.

PRAGUE SHARES SEE DEEP LOSSES: The Prague stock exchange fell the most since May 2009 on Monday, closing down 5.95 percent at a 2-year low as the Czech market suffered more than global equities hammered by fears over debt and growth.

FINMIN KALOUSEK ON DEBT CRISIS: The euro zone debt crisis shows the bloc's social model is unaffordable, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday.

POLISH JSW TO REPLACE CEZ IN MAIN WARSAW INDEX: Poland's coal miner JSW will replace the Czech Republic's utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR in Warsaw's index of most liquid companies WIG20 effectively from Sept 19, the Warsaw bourse said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Central and east European shares dropped sharply on Monday, extending last week's slide over fears the global recovery was running out of steam and dipping further after U.S. shares opened deep in the red.

CEE POWER: Czech spot power for weekday delivery slumped to its lowest level in 2011 on Monday due to a huge jump in wind generation in the region and slow summer demand, traders said.

RAILWAY DEAL BLOCKED: The Czech anti-monopoly bureau issued a preliminary injunction to block the purchase of sixteen Railjet trains by Czech Railways from Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) until a final verdict is made. The deal is worth nearly 5 billion crowns ($58.7 million).

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C

ECB BOND PURCHASING RISKY: The main Czech opposition party the Social Democrats' economic expert Jan Mladek said purchases by the ECB of Greek and other peripheral debt was a risky move as the ECB will need additional capital in the case one of these countries goes bankrupt.

E15, page 1

