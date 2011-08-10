PRAGUE, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

CROWN HITS SIX MONTH HIGH: The Czech crown firmed 0.4 percent on the day to 24.04 per euro in early trade on Wednesday, the strongest level since February 9.

ASSETS CLAW BACK LOSSES: Stocks in the European Union's eastern wing clawed back ground after steep early falls on Tuesday, and currencies and government bonds also rebounded from lows on the back of U.S. shares opening stronger on Wall Street.

EMERGING DEBT INSURANCE COSTS SPIKE: The cost of insuring emerging debt against default rose sharply on Tuesday as investors grew concerned about widening current account deficits, exposure to the euro zone and falling commodity prices.

PRAGUE SHARES EXTENDED LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE: The Prague stock market's PX index fell sharply for a third straight day, dropping to its lowest point since July 2009.

JULY CPI IN LINE: Czech consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in July from June, just above expectations, putting the inflation rate at 1.7 percent, exactly in line with the market consensus, data showed.

CBANK SAYS CPI BELOW FCAST ON REGULATED PRICES: Czech July inflation was slightly below the central bank's forecast solely due to a lower-than-expected rise in regulated prices, the bank said.

CSOB'S PROFIT DOWN ON GREEK CHARGE: The second-largest Czech bank CSOB, a unit of Belgium's KBC , saw first-half net profit fall 13 percent to 6.2 billion crowns ($364.2 mln) after an 1.1 billion crown impact of a charge against its Greek bond holdings, it said.

CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power climbed off 2011 lows on Tuesday as wind generation diminished, while the key futures contract rose, following gas and carbon higher, traders said.

PENSION REFORM: The leading Czech opposition party Social Democrats leaders met with coalition representatives and asked them to delay by a year the launch of the planned second pillar of the pension system in which people can save part of their contribution in private pension funds. They asked for the postponement due to the turbulence on financial markets. No agreement has been made and talks will continue, the paper said.

Pravo, page 15

