PRAGUE, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
============================EVENTS=============================
PRAGUE - 10-year government bond auction .
========================MORNING NEWS==========================
CROWN HITS SIX-MONTH HIGH: The Czech crown firmed 0.4
percent on the day to 24.04 per euro in early trade on
Wednesday, the strongest level since February 9.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
ASSETS CLAW BACK LOSSES: Stocks in the European Union's
eastern wing clawed back ground after steep early falls on
Tuesday, and currencies and government bonds also rebounded from
lows on the back of U.S. shares opening stronger on Wall Street.
EMERGING DEBT INSURANCE COSTS SPIKE: The cost of insuring
emerging debt against default rose sharply on Tuesday as
investors grew concerned about widening current account
deficits, exposure to the euro zone and falling commodity
prices.
PRAGUE SHARES EXTENDED LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE: The Prague
stock market's PX index fell sharply for a third straight
day, dropping to its lowest point since July 2009.
JULY CPI IN LINE: Czech consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in
July from June, just above expectations, putting the inflation
rate at 1.7 percent, exactly in line with the market consensus,
data showed.
CBANK SAYS CPI BELOW FCAST ON REGULATED PRICES: Czech July
inflation was slightly below the central bank's forecast solely
due to a lower-than-expected rise in regulated prices, the bank
said.
CSOB'S PROFIT DOWN ON GREEK CHARGE: The second-largest Czech
bank CSOB, a unit of Belgium's KBC , saw first-half net
profit fall 13 percent to 6.2 billion crowns ($364.2 mln) after
an 1.1 billion crown impact of a charge against its Greek bond
holdings, it said.
CEE POWER:Czech day ahead power climbed off 2011 lows on
Tuesday as wind generation diminished, while the key futures
contract rose, following gas and carbon higher, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 24.039 24.144 0.43 3.84
vs Dollar 16.758 16.964 1.21 10.23
Czech Equities 1,000.9 1,000.9 -2.58 -18.28
U.S. Equities 11,239.77 10,809.85 3.98 -2.92
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
PENSION REFORM: Leaders of the main Czech opposition party
Social Democrats met with coalition representatives and asked
them to delay by a year the launch of the planned second pillar
of the pension system in which people can save part of their
contributions in private pension funds. They asked for the
postponement due to the latest turbulence on financial markets.
No agreement has been made and talks will continue, the paper
said.
Pravo, page 15
