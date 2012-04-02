PRAGUE, April 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March due out at 0730 GMT.

End-March budget balance data.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies...........................

============================TOP NEWS==========================

MERKEL WANTS GREECE IN: Greece has gone a long way on the path of reforms and now stands a chance to overcome its debt crisis but still faces many tough measures, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview to be published on Saturday.

Story: Related news:

EU WANTS G20 TO BOOST IMF FUNDS: The European Union expects leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) to agree to contribute more money to the IMF in April after Europe expanded its own bailout capacity, EU officials said.

Story: Related news:

GOVT MULLING PRICE FLOORS FOR NUKE POWER: The Czech government sees building new nuclear power plants as a strategic priority and is considering minimum electricity price guarantees to ensure new reactors are built, the country's industry minister said.

Story: Related news:

EGG PRICES FUEL MARCH CPI: Czech inflation is believed to have quickened in March to 3.9 percent - a more than three-year high - from 3.7 percent in February, driven by a sharp rise in the price of eggs, a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed.

Story: Related news:

ASAHI MAY BUY STAROPRAMEN BREWER: Japanese brewer Asahi is finalising the purchase of eastern European brewer StarBev from private equity owner CVC Capital Partners in a deal likely to be worth around $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Story: Related news:

FOREIGN DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness dipped 72.58 billion euros at end-December from a revised 73.88 billion euros at the end of September, the central bank said.

Story: Related news:

MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2 indicator, grew by 6.8 percent year-on-year at the end of February, after a 6.0 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty looked set to end March with their biggest quarterly gains versus the euro in years, despite an emerging European rally losing steam on economic concerns and unease over Budapest's slow progress in getting aid.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Prices of Czech electricity for Monday delivery rose on forecasts for lower wind production in the region, but an expected increase in solar production kept a lid on gains.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.777 24.84 0.25 3.01 vs Dollar 18.554 18.654 0.54 5.97 Czech Equities 973.1 973.1 0.39 6.8 U.S. Equities 13,212.04 13,145.82 0.5 8.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST==============================

COALITION PARTNER MULLING QUITTING GOVT: Coalition party Public Affairs (VV) leaders will meet on Tuesday to decide whether they should leave the coalition.

A wiretap leak allegedly showed coalition parties TOP09 and Civic Democrats (ODS) were trying to give a former Public Affairs deputy Kristyna Koci unspecified offers to have her help split the Public Affairs caucus, with the centrist party's deputies dividing between TOP09 and ODS.

VV Chief Radek John said there was an option that VV will quit the cabinet but will continue to support the minority government "in some points".

tyden.cz, Pravo page 3

EGG PRICES: Agriculture Minister Petr Bendl asked anti-monopoly bureau (UOHS) to look into the spike in egg prices in March.

Pravo, page 17

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)