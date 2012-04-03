PRAGUE, April 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
=============================EVENTS===========================
PRAGUE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit the Czech
Republic. News conference at 1100 GMT.
PRAGUE - Coalition party Public Affairs leaders to meet to
discuss whether to remain in the government. Meeting starts at
0900 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS==========================
POLITICAL RISK FACTBOX: The Czech centre-right government is
embroiled in growing rows over corruption scandals, Europe and
budget cuts, which are unlikely to topple the cabinet but are
weakening the ruling coalition and fuelling public anger.
BUDGET GAP SWELLS: The Czech central state budget showed a
22.69 billion crown ($1.22 billion) deficit at the end of March,
slightly narrower than a 25.20 billion deficit a year ago thanks
to higher tax receipts, the Finance Ministry said.
*For TABLE:
EU'S FUTURE: It is a club that is open to all of Europe, but
not all members are equal. As the euro zone debt crisis forces
the currency area to integrate more closely to survive, those
outside the bloc but in the European Union are worried that they
will be left as junior partners without a say.
CZ, HU PMI SURGE: Emerging Europe's manufacturing sector
showed a surprising surge in March, bucking a trend of decline
in the euro zone and defying expectations that a slowdown in the
car- and electronics- producing region would accelerate.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Monday,
underpinned by unexpectedly strong purchasing managers' surveys,
but Hungary's forint retreated in late trade after President Pal
Schmitt resigned following a plagiarism scandal.
CEE POWER: A steep drop in wind generation levels in the
region sent Czech day ahead prices soaring on Monday while
Poland's grid operator announced a looming shut-down of a unit
at the country's biggest power plant.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.724 24.731 0.03 3.21
vs Dollar 18.526 18.598 0.39 6.11
Czech Equities 967.7 967.7 -0.55 6.21
U.S. Equities 13,264.49 13,212.04 0.4 8.57
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
TALKS WITH MERKEL: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Czech
Prime Minister Petr Necas should discuss on Tuesday that Germany
may be able to help the Czech Republic gain funds from the
European Union to cover costs for enhancing its electricity
grid, the paper reports, citing diplomatic sources.
Since Merkel decided to shut nuclear power plants in the
south of Germany following the Fukushima disaster, German power
from unstable renewable resources in the north has been
threatening Czech as well as Polish grids as Germany has been
using them to transfer power to the south.
The Necas and Merkel may also discuss that Germany could pay
fees for using the Czech grid.
If no solution is found, the Czechs can build transformers
on the boarder with Germany to stop undesirable power flows.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
NEW OPERATOR: The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) will
contact 50 potential bidders in the mobile telephone frequencies
that it aims to sell to allow the development of a
fourth-generation network and possibly allow a new operator to
enter the market.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)