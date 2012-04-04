PRAGUE, April 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

February retail sales data at 0700 GMT.

=============================EVENTS===========================

PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session. Coalition partner Public Affairs ministers may tender their resignations. News conference to follow. (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm)

GOVT IN CRISIS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas warned a rebellious coalition partner to stop playing political games, saying he was unafraid of a fresh election if the Public Affairs party made good on its threat to leave his government.

PM CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTION OF GOVT FALLS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday that an early election must be held as soon as possible if his three party coalition collapses and the government falls.

MOLSON COORS TO BUY STAROPRAMEN: Molson Coors Brewing Co's plan to buy East European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion) will give it more exposure in developing markets, but the brewer may have been better off trying to improve its business in developed markets, analysts said.

CZ, HU PMI SURGE: Emerging Europe's manufacturing sector showed a surprising surge in March, bucking a trend of decline in the euro zone and defying expectations that a slowdown in the car- and electronics- producing region would accelerate.

GERMANS, CZECHS PLEDGE TO COOPERATE ON ENERGY: German and Czech leaders pledged on Tuesday to work together to solve the problem of surges of electricity generated from German wind farms that threaten neighbouring central European grids with blackouts.

OTE CUTS POWER CONSUMPTION OUTLOOK: Czech power market operator OTE on Tuesday cut its 2012 electricity consumption forecast to 58.8 TWh from its September forecast of 59.7 TWh due to a slower EU and global economy.

C.BANK CHIEF-BUDGET CUTS TO CUT GROWTH: The Czech government's fiscal consolidation efforts will take about 0.4 percentage points off this year's economic growth, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said.

CEZ PROPOSES DIV: Czech power group CEZ will propose to pay a 45 crowns per share dividend from 2011 profit at a shareholders meeting set for June 26, it said on its web site.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led emerging European currency gains on Tuesday, with the zloty in tow as Poland's central bank began a two-day rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to leave its policy settings unchanged.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher wind production in the region weighed on Czech spot prices on Tuesday while long-term prices hit a near six-week low on falling oil and carbon, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.572 24.563 -0.04 3.81 vs Dollar 18.625 18.423 -1.1 5.61 Czech Equities 965.2 965.2 -0.26 5.94 U.S. Equities 13,199.55 13,264.49 -0.49 8.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================

GOVERNMENT CRISIS: Junior coalition partner Public Affairs (VV) started to backtrack after hearing tough words from Prime Minsiter Petr Necas that there will be no room for negotiations once the party's members tender their resigntions. VV's chief Radek John said the minsiters may resign later, and not on Wednesday as originally said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

PUBLIC AFFAIRS MAY SPLIT: Coalition parties Civic Democrats (ODS) and conservative TOP 09 may cooperate with a group of Public Affairs deputies who are constructive and do not want the cabinet to fall. Such a group exists within the party and is fairly strong, the paper reports. It includes Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A

CEZ TO INVEST IN NUKE SAFETY: Czech power group CEZ has declared tenders to upgrade safety measures at its nuclear plants in Dukovany and Temelin.

Stress tests showed the nuclear plants were vulnerable in the case of accidents caused by extremely heavy floods, earthquake, windstorm or fallout in supplies of electricity.

Lidove Noviny, page 13

STRIKE ALERT IN SKODA: Trade unions at Skoda Auto went on strike alert due to wages.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

